Revealed: Rent in Hastings increased by £125 in six years

Rent on a two-bedroom property in Hastings rose by approximately £125 in the six years to 2017, figures have revealed.

A new study by GMB of official data showed that between 2011 and 2017 rent prices for two bedroom flats in Hastings rose from an average of £525 to £650 – an increase of 23.8 per cent.

In that time, monthly earnings in the area increased by 5.8 per cent.

The monthly rent increase of 23.8 per cent made Hastings the 63rd most expensive area in the South East – out of 67 – according to the figures.

Hastings Borough Council said the people of Hastings are ‘struggling’.

Councillor Andy Batsford, housing spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council, added: “The rise in rents across the town is having a real impact on the day to day lives of the people of Hastings who are struggling to find the rent as well as the increasing costs of energy, food and basic needs.

“The level of rent for a basic three-bedroom house is well above more than half an average families’ monthly working income which has a massive impact on their ability to look after their children, save or look to improve their lives. I fear it is driving families into debt and ultimately losing their homes.”

The figures revealed a 25 per cent increase in rent on a two-bedroom flat across the South East – up to an average of £875 a month – while monthly earnings increased by 8.1 per cent across the region.

Across England, the increase was 18.2 per cent up to £650 while monthly earnings increased by 9.8 per cent.

At the start of June, landlords in Hastings said rent may increase in the town to compensate for a new communal licence fee imposed by Hastings Borough Council.

A Hastings Stock Condition Survey of seven town centre wards in 2016 found 9,125 households were in private rented accommodation in 2011. This figure is now thought to be 9,580 households – 50 per of the stock.