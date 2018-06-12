Rev it up in Bodiam on Father’s Day

Classic cars, a barbeque and a beer tent; what more does a man need to bring a smile to his face on Father’s Day?

The 26th Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre will be held at Bodiam Recreation field, opposite Bodiam Castle (National Trust) this Father’s Day (Sunday, June 17), 10-5pm.

Some of the many four wheeled beauties at last year's Senlac Classic Car Show SUS-181206-151839001

Senlac Rotarian Dave Miles, who is organising the show, says he’s hoping for good weather. “The weather forecast for the weekend promises to be warm and sunny,” he said. “But we certainly don’t want it as hot as last year!”

As well as being the perfect treat for dad on his special day the show provides all round family entertainment. Up to 400 classic cars will be on show with a full programme of entertainment from 12noon. This includes The Rockit Men, Cinque Ports Lindy Hoppers and The Victory Sisters. Children will be catered for with various rides.

Refreshments include beer and ciders from the beer tent, a barbecue, tea, coffee, home-made cakes and snacks. Entrance to the show is just £5 for adults, children and parking are free.

Dave added: “We look forward to welcoming as many people as can make it. The more money we can take the more we can help in the community.” Around £200,000 has been raised for good causes by the event over the past 26 years. This year the main recipients are the Lee Hastings Trust, Hastings and Bexhill Mencap, The Parchment Trust, the Snowflake Night Shelter and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen. For more information about the show or exhibiting, email: senlaccarshow@mail.com or visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk