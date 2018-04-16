Restaurant owner praised for pursuing robber in St Leonards

Police have commended the bravery of a restaurant owner after he pursued an armed robber in St Leonards.

The suspect entered the Chinese Town restaurant in London Road, St Leonards, around 10.45pm on Thursday, April 5.

He took the money from the till and threatened the owner with a knife.

Police said the shop owner followed the suspect along Carisbrooke Road into a property in Stockleigh Road where he, and another member of the public, waited for police officers to attend.

A 38-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a class A drug and has been released under investigation.

Detective constable Ian Dearling said: “The restaurant was one of the few shops open at this time of night and it would appear this was an opportunistic offence.

“While the business owner was very brave in pursuing the subject, we will always advise people who find themselves in these situations not to put their safety at risk and to call the police immediately.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened that night in London Road to contact the police immediately.

“In particular, I would like to trace the man who helped the restaurant owner and stood with him while waiting for police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 1399 of 05/04.