Residents still waiting for broadband two months after moving in

Residents in a newly-built block of flats have been left without internet or phone lines since moving in at the beginning of May.

Tenants of the social flats in Bohemy Fields, Bohemia Road, Hastings, said wiring has been installed in the car park as well as in the flats but they have been waiting more than two months for the connection to be made.

Residents at Bohemy Field, Bohemia Road, Hastings, have been left without internet or phone lines since moving in at the beginning of May. Picture: Justin Lycett

The new site – which contains two blocks with 11 flats in each as well as ten three-bed houses – was developed by Trinity Homes and is now owned by Optivo.

However, both Trinity Homes and Optivo said connecting the residents’ phone lines and internet connections was due to be carried out by BT Openreach but had been delayed.

Patricia Collins, 57, who has previously suffered a heart attack, said the whole situation has caused her a lot of stress.

She moved into her flat on May 11 when everything was meant to be set up but more than two months later she is still waiting.

She added: “All the wiring has been connected to the housing and nobody is even in them yet but in the flats we have nothing.

“All the wiring appears to be there (in the flats) and all they have to do is connect it from the car park and send it upstairs into the flat.

“I have had to cancel my landline and I cannot connect to BT or Sky inside the flat.”

BT Openreach said it was treating the incident as ‘a priority’.

A spokesman said: “We’re really sorry for the delay in connecting up the properties at Bohemia Road. Our engineers have carried (out) some work already, and will be returning to complete the job as soon as possible. We’re treating this as a priority and will be getting people connected at the earliest opportunity.”

Another resident in the flats, who asked not to be named, said they had also been left without an accurate postcode since moving in which causes difficulties with deliveries.

However, Optivo said it was unaware of this issue.

A spokesman said: “Hastings Borough Council advised Royal Mail and other interested organisations about the new postcodes over 18 months ago. We’re unaware of any issues with the agreed postcodes.

“We left all homes ready for BT fibre internet, meaning all residents had to do was contact BT to get their lines up and running.

“If we can assist BT in any way we’re more than happy for them to contact us.”