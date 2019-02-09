Residents evacuated after huge fire breaks out in St Leonards

Residents have been evacuated from their homes this evening (Saturday, February 9) after a huge fire broke out in St Leonards.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was called shortly after 9pm to reports of a fire in an industrial building on Drury Lane, St Leonards.

Crews from Hastings, The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle, Broad Oak and Pevensey have been called to the scene, as well as the Aerial Ladder Platform from Brighton.

An ESFRS spokesman said: “As of 11pm, a 200m cordon has been put in place. Local residents have been evacuated and local authorities have set up a temporary rest centre for those affected.”

The fire service also asks people to avoid the area.

A witness says high flames and smoke can be seen across the Hollington area.

More to follow.