Residents enjoy cream tea to help charity which supports the elderly

Fairlight residents turned out in numbers on Sunday June 24 to support a Cream Tea Fundraiser organised by local charity Marsham Older People’s Project (MOPP).

MOPP volunteers served up scones, clotted cream, jam and cakes to eighty guests at Fairlight Village Hall.

In addition to the cream tea were a luxury raffle with 20 prizes and entertainment provided by the Starlite Duo - accomplished local musician and music teacher Ann on keyboard and vocalist Allan. Their Rat-Pack style music was much appreciated by all and the event raised a magnificent £700. MOPP’s Chairman Robert Pasterfield said: “We were delighted with the money raised and are grateful to the many volunteers who helped make this event so successful. We are also grateful for the support of Tesco who kindly donated scones, cream and jam and Sainsburys and Just Property who donated raffle prizes ”.

MOPP meets at Fairlight Village Hall every Friday between 10am and 2.30am and provides a hot meal and social interaction for older people living in the Marsham Ward, which comprises the villages of Fairlight, Pett, Guestling and Three Oaks, together with Winchelsea Beach.

Specialist Services attend the centre, including Pension advice, Trading Standards, CAB, solicitors, chiropody and other professional services.

There are over 1,500 people over 60 living in the area, with over 300 living alone.

The 2001 census showed that Fairlight has the highest percentage of older people in England and Wales. Visit www.fairlightmopp.co.uk.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)