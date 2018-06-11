Residents donate generously to the Foodbank

Old Town Ward councillor James Bacon got a generous response from the public when he organised a Foodbank donation at Butlers Gap, in Geoge Street on Saturday morning.

Cllr Bacon said: “A massive thank you to the Old Hastings residents, businesses and Borough Councillors who came out to support the Hastings Foodbank collection. We ended up with a car full of food donations from two hours of work which is very good going and shows how community minded we are in this great town.”

The Foodbank It was founded by founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in our local area, and is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust.

Photo by Roberts Photographic.

