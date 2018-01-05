Residents counting on your vote to help improve children’s play area

A local children’s play area has been shortlisted for funding under the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Bexleigh, Hythe, Abbey Residents Association is hoping to install new equipment at Sophie’s Play Space, which opened in Combe Valley in February 2017.

They want to install an Intergration Roundabout which will allow disabled and able-bodied children to play together.

Resident Dee Spears explained: “This will complete our lovely play space which is named in the memory of our daughter Sophie who died as a baby.

“We are encouraging people to vote for us. They can do when they purchase an item in the store they will be given a token to vote. People may have to ask for the tokens from the cashier.”

Voting is open now at the Tesco stores at Ravenside and Hollington, St Leonards, and will run until February 28.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000, up to £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The playground was supported by Hastings Borough Council, Veolia Environmental Trust and local Lions and Round Table clubs as well as West St Leonards Academy Primary School.