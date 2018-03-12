Residents brave rain to clean up the Old Town

Residents braved the wind and rain to take part in a recent clean-up of Hastings Old Town.

The litter pick was organised by ward councillor James Bacon as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Cllr Bacon said: “The afternoon was wet, but very productive, with lots of bags being filled with litter from the local area. I would like to thank everyone who came out and helped out at this community event.”

The Great British Spring Clean is a campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy and sees community clean-ups taking place throughout March. You can find out more about how you can get involved by visiting the website www.keepbritaintidy.org.

