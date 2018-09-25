Renewed appeal for teenager last seen seven weeks ago

Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing Cumbria teenager, believed to be in Hastings.

Joseph Charlotte, 17, was last seen by police in Carlisle on 6 August, but has more recently been spotted in Hastings, where he has friends and family.

He is described as white, about 5ft 4in, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair, police said.

Anyone who sees him or know where he may be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 861 of 15/08.

Read more:

Teenager still missing nearly five months on – can you help?