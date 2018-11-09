Remembrance Day 2018: How 1066 Country is honouring centenary of First World War

This weekend, towns and villages across 1066 Country will mark 100 years since Armistice was declared. Here are some of the events taking place in the area:

BATTLE: The parade will form at Market Road at 10.15am, before setting off at 10.30am. It will arrive at St Mary’s Church at 10.40am, where a church service will follow, led by Dr Edward Dowler, Archdeacon of Hastings.

Poppies

The parade will reform at approximately midday following the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial. It will proceed to Battle Memorial Hall for the unveiling of the additional War Memorial Board.

In the evening, the doors of Battle Abbey School’s Abbot’s Hall and library will open at 5pm and a programme of poetry and music will start at 5.30pm. It will last for just over an hour. Members of organisations in the town will be contributing.

At 6.40pm, guests will leave for Abbey Green where the last Post will be played at 7pm. A bonfire will be lit on the Bullring and the Beacon of Light will be lit on the Abbey Gatehouse. A full peel of bells will commence at St Mary’s Church to coincide the National Ring Out.

Following the Celebration, Saxonwood WI will serve refreshments generously provided by Battle Abbey School. The event will finish at 8pm.

BEXHILL: The parade forms up at Devonshire Square for 10am on Sunday, November 11, marching off at 10.10am down Devonshire Road led by the Reunion Band. It will then head along Marina to the seafront War Memorial. The service begins at the War Memorial at 10.40 and includes the wreath laying. The parade then marches back along Marina to the De La Warr Pavilion, where the chairman of the council and the mayor take the salute. It then continues along Sackville Road to Town Hall Square where the parade is dismissed.

BURWASH: There will be Remembrance Day services at the War Memorials at St Bartholomew’s Church in Burwash at 10.55am, and at St Philip’s in Burwash Weald, from 10.30am.

CROWHURST: St George’s Parish Church in Crowhurst is displaying a moving tableau of 22 silhouettes, representing each of the local fallen from both world wars, which will be placed in pews around the church. It is in aid of the military charity There But Not There. This has been organised by Crowhurst resident Brian Basham, who helped secure the future of the Royal British Legion 25 years ago when it was facing extinction. The church will host an open evening on Friday, November 9 from 7pm to 9pm, including refreshments and readings about the Armistice.

HASTINGS: Hastings is set to remember the 100th anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War, with a series of events being held over the weekend of November 10 and 11.

The official opening of the Hastings Remembers exhibition at Hastings Museum is at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 10. This exhibition, which runs until January 27, 2019, looks at the impact war has had on Hastings and its communities. Between 2pm and 3.30pm on November 10 there will be a special afternoon of music and songs to mark the centenary of the Armistice at the museum, with WWI teatime refreshments, music by Sally Layne and a children’s poppy activity.

On Armistice Day. Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew will play the bagpipes at 6am at the War Memorial in Alexandra Park, part of a national programme to mark 100 years of remembrance.

The traditional Remembrance Sunday service will also take place at the war memorial in Alexandra Park at 11am, preceded by the civic procession from the town hall, which leaves at around 10.30am. A special commemorative lit lamp will then be blessed, which will be on display at St Clements Church, in the Old Town, during the day.

The commemorative lamp will be used to light the beacon on the East Hill at 7pm, and there will then be a torchlight procession along the seafront to the White Rock Theatre, with the lamp being welcomed during the annual Remembrance service there, which starts at the earlier time this year of 6.45pm. During this service, town crier Jon Bartholomew will make a cry for peace around the world, again as part of a national programme.

The bells at the Old Town church of All Saint will also ring out from 7.05pm, as the East Hill beacon burns.

Mayor of Hastings Nigel Sinden said: “I am so pleased that the town is marking the 100th anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in this way. So many people – including many from Hastings, of course – made the ultimate sacrifice in this and other wars, and so many more played a huge part in securing the freedoms we take for granted today.”

HASTINGS AND ST LEONARDS: Bells will be ringing all over Hastings and St Leonards on Sunday, November 11 at 12.30pm to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. Tower captain at Christ Church St Leonards, Alan Pink, who is coordinating the ringing, said: “We are hoping to get the bells manned in all the churches with full ringing peals, so that this joyful sound can be heard all over the town at the same time – 12.30. The ringing will last for probably about 20 minutes or so. If other churches with bells want to join in too at this time, that would be even better.”

The town has four churches with bells hung for change ringing – as well as Christ Church in London Road, St Leonards, there are the two Old Town churches of All Saints and St Clements, and Christ Church, Blacklands, in Laton Road. Each has eight bells. The ringing will form part of a nationwide initiative sponsored by both the UK and the German governments in celebration of peace.

LITTLE COMMON: On Sunday, November 11, a parade will leave the Royal British Legion Club in Meads Avenue at about 10.30am for the Remembrance service at St Mark’s Parish Church at 11am.

At 12.00 noon, the parade will return to the War Memorial on Little Common roundabout for the wreath laying service.

Those taking part will include representatives of many local organisations and Huw Merriman MP. As in previous years, there will also be a splendid equine representative whose rider will lay a wreath to commemorate the many animal casualties of war.

After the ceremony, the parade will return to the RBL Club in Meads Avenue.

From 10.30am to 11am and then again from 12.00 noon to 12.30pm, the A259 will be closed between the roundabout and St Mark’s Church, as will Cooden Sea Road between Birkdale and the A259 roundabout.

PETT AND DISTRICT: The Pett and District branch of the Royal British Legion covers all three churches within the district for a Remembrance Service. These churches are St Mary and St Peter in Pett, St Laurence in Guestling, St Nicholas in Icklesham and St Andrews in Fairlight. The church this year is Pett Village Church. The time for the service is 10.15am on Sunday, November 11.

RYE: On November 11, Rye will host a civic parade, church service and wreath laying at the Town Memorial. Marchers will join at 10.20am at Adams in Rye High Street, and those wishing to attend the service should be seated in Rye St Mary’s Church by 10.45am.

SEDLESCOMBE: A Remembrance service will take place at Sedlescombe Parish Church at 10.45am on Sunday, November 11.

ST LEONARDS: A Service of Music and Prayer from Taize for Remembrance Sunday will take place in the Church of St Thomas of Canterbury and English Martyrs, Magdalen Road, on Sunday, November 11, at 4pm.

WINCHESLEA: Participants will gather in the New Hall, Winchelsea at 5.45pm on November 11 and at 6.35pm the procession, led by a piper and the Rector, will make its way to the Winchelsea Beacon, where the names of the Winchelsea residents who died in the First World War will be read out and a prayer said by the Rector.

At approximately 6.55pm a Bugler will play the Last Post and at 7pm the Winchelsea Beacon will be fired.

