Rejuvenation plans for Hastings promenade area on the agenda

Plans to rejuvenate an area of Hastings seafront could be given the go-ahead next week.

The existing White Rock Fountain is due to be renovated and altered together with the installation of bench seating, a paved area, planting and water misters.

The central fountain area will have the theme of the exploded Hastings rock, which will be animated by a mister jet creating a ‘sea mist’ visitors can walk through.

An application for the works is due to be Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday November 7.

The council successfully secured funding from the Coastal Communities Fund to rejuvenate the area and consulted the public on the designs before submitting the plans.

The White Rock Fountain was created in 1987 and was in use for several years but was decommissioned due to excessive water use and running costs.

The white rocks of the new feature will have the words ‘white rock Hastings’ carved into the surface.

The water misters will be available for children to play in but also provide a modern improvement to the public realm.

The central space will be made accessible with ramps and have enough bench seating to provide an attractive rest area.

Replacement and new planting in the former water tank area will have a more coastal theme and be naturalistic in form.

According to the application the scheme is intended to ‘re-establish this area of the seafront as a key destination and complement the existing adjacent assets, including the pier, Bottle Alley and The Source Park and provide a water feature as focal point to this section of the seafront’.

