Reindeers set to fly into Hastings Aquarium for festive fun

This Christmas is set to be the most magical yet for Hasting’s aquarium, as reindeers are going to make a special visit.

Three reindeers will swoop into the Blue Reef Aquarium to meet and greet visitors.

The magical animals are part of a special Christmas event which will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, December 22 at the Rock-a-Nore Road attraction.

The day will also include the appearance by a unique Diving Santa who will be delighting guests in the aquarium’s main ocean tank.

Alongside the exciting appearances visitors will be able to enjoy a wide range of festive themed food and drink in the Aquarium’s café.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close to the reindeer trio, two adults reindeers and one baby, visiting from The Reindeer Centre based in Bethersden, Kent.

The reindeer handlers will be on hand to answer any curious questions that visitors may want to ask.

A festive sleigh will also be at the event as not only great entertainment for the children but also a great photo opportunity for all attending.

The event will cost no more than the standard aquarium admission price.

Sales and Marketing Executive at Blue Reef Aquarium, Rachel Fiveash, said: “We can’t wait for this exciting event to take place this Christmas.

“We are hoping to add a few more exciting elements to the day, including a choir, face painter and maybe even an appearance by Father Christmas himself, so stay tuned for more updates which we will post online and on our social media pages.”

Guests are advised the event will take place outside on the aquarium’s decking area and to dress appropriately for the cold weather.

Parking is available next to the aquarium in a pay and display council operated car park at rates operated by the council.

For more information regarding the event and further details about the Blue Reef Aquarium, visit https://www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/hastings/.

Updates and additional information regarding the festive event can also be found on Blue Reef Aquarium Hastings Facebook page and website.