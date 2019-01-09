Recycling competition encourages Sussex schools to donate clothes and shoes

The Salvation Army has set up an initiative encouraging Sussex schools to recycle unwanted clothes and shoes to prevent them from ending up in landfill.

Schools that sign up to the 'Recycle with Michael' scheme will be challenged to fill as many bags as possible before the end of March 2019 for the chance to be crowned recycling champions by Michael the scheme's mascot.

The winning school – calculated as the one with the highest ratio of bags to pupils - will receive a trophy, certificate and a very special visit from Michael.

Designed especially for primary school-aged children, the programme is also an important way for schools to generate much-needed funds as a percentage of the bags’ financial value is donated back to the school to spend how they wish.

The remaining funds raised will go towards supporting The Salvation Army’s important work to help vulnerable people from all walks of life in communities across the UK.

Kirk Bradley, Head of Corporate Partnerships at The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd, commented: “We’ve tried to make the scheme as easy as possible for schools to take part in. By following four simple steps, schools across Sussex can receive a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of their donations directly into their school accounts.

“Many families sort and clear their homes in the New Year. We hope our competition will encourage everyone to give unwanted items a new lease of life. The initiative not only supports local children but also local communities through the work of The Salvation Army to tackle homelessness, poverty, addiction, modern slavery, unemployment and loneliness.”

Recycle with Michael is a simple and effective way to deal with the UK’s fastest growing source of household waste – textiles - as all donations are either reused or recycled.

The scheme aims to educate young people about the importance of recycling in a fun and engaging way. The programme is supported by free downloadable school materials such as presentations, posters and lesson plans which teach environmental and charitable messages.

Schools can sign up by visiting https://recyclewithmichael.co.uk/ to register and request bags.