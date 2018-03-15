Raise a glass to Rotary Club Ale and Arty beer festival

The curtain goes up on Bexhill Rotary Club’s Ale and Arty Beer Festival at the De La Warr Pavilion this weekend.

Sessions take place on Friday March 16 and Saturday 17.

Up to 30 Beers and about a dozen ciders as well as a selection of lagers will be on offer . Most of the beers will be from local brewers including Franklins.

There will also be live music from top local bands.

Richard Harrison, of Bexhill Rotary, said: “Performing on Friday night are The 1066 Rocket Men and The Cavaliers who went down very well last year.

“Saturday will have a St Patrick’s Day theme and the bands booked are The Kavemen and MT Vessels.”

Money raised from the festival will support charities and good causes. Last year the event raised £7,000 for the Sara Lee Trust.

Tickets are on sale from the De La Warr Pavilion Box Office at £10 per night or £16 for both nights.

Entry will include a beer glass and programme. Tokens will be available to exchange for the purchase of beer, cider and lager in the auditorium.

