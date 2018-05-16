Raise a glass to Harry and Meghan at the Royal Wedding street party

This Saturday sees celebrations taking place in Hastings Old Town to mark the Royal Wedding.

Courthouse Street will be closed off between 12 noon and 3pm on May 19 for a street party.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2015.'Penny Lane, Courthouse Street. SUS-150308-072244001

The celebrations have been organised by the MacBean and Bishop Lifeboat Trust with the support of Old Town traders.

Dee Day White, from the Trust, said: “If you are under 11 or over 60 please come along.

“There will be prizes for the best dressed party boy and girl and special prizes for people celebrating a birthday or wedding anniversary on Saturday. Just bring along proof and tell the organisers on the day.

“There will be bunting, face-painting and a children’s entertainer.

“The Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers and Carnival VIP’s will be putting in an appearance.

“There will be cakes, sausage rolls, biscuits, crisps, soft drinks and tea or coffee, as well a raffle, for which donations of raffle prizes would be welcome.

“Come along and join in and have fun on this royal occasion.

“All funds raised on the day will go to supporting our two old ladies of the sea, the Priscilla MacBean and Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboats.

“We would like to thank Courthouse Street shopkeepers, in particular for the use of the street and to all those who have supported the event.”

Courthouse Street is just off the High Street, opposite the Jenny Lind pub.

Are you holding any celebrations for the Royal Wedding this weekend? If so send us in your pictures.

