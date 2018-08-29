Rainy start to the day in Sussex

It’s set to be a rainy morning in Sussex with showers that could turn heavy.

However the rain will clear away to the east through the morning, leaving a cloudy afternoon with some sunny spells possible, according to the Met Office.

The maximum temperature will be 21degC.

Tonight will be largely clear and rather chilly.

Tomorrow morning is set to be bright and chilly.

Sunrise – 6.10am; sunset – 7.54pm.

