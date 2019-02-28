Rain expected in Hastings and Rother today after glorious weather spell comes to an end

The weather is finally on the change after a week of almost unbroken sunshine and higher than average temperatures.

Today started cool and windy and a band of rain is expected to arrive by early afternoon, bringing showers.

After the recent gentle breezes, winds will be gusting up to 35mph this afternoon.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain at first, will gradually ease away overnight. It will be staying largely cloudy, although the occasional clear interval developing, leading to the odd mist or fog patch by dawn. The minimum temperature 6 °C.

Friday generally cloudy and dry, with a few brighter intervals. It staying rather mild for time of year, but still cooler than recently.

There will be some early sunny spells on Saturday, before rain and wind spreads east during the afternoon. Perhaps dry for a time on Sunday, before rain returns later.

