Rain and unsettled weather in Hastings and Rother today

A chilly start to this morning with rain and possibly even thunder expected throughout the day.

It is likely to become more showery generally later, with some showers turning heavy with hail and thunder possible. The showers could be locally prolonged given light winds. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Overnight showers should become lighter, fewer and further between in general, with frost and perhaps patchy fog developing. Showers could remaining more numerous in southern coastal districts, however. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Some sunny spells are expected tomorrow, but overall rather cold and windy, especially along the coast. Showery again, with hail and thunder possible.

