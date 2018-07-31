Rain and high winds fail to dampen spirit of beach concert revellers

The Nearly on the Beach Concert last weekend was a great success despite the very strong and gusty winds over both days last weekend.

As gusts of up to 50mph were recorded, organiser Jackie Pratt said: “it meant the threat of having to bring down the stage hung over us for both days. Thanks must go to the lifeboat house, which kept us informed all weekend with regular “wind speed updates”.

“We had two amazing days of music with a great line up and thanks must go to all the bands and crew who supported us all weekend and gave their services for free to this long standing charity event which now supports not only Hastings RNLI but also Pett Level Rescue Boat and Hastings Sea Cadets.

“Yet again we had a day of rain, this time on the Sunday, and despite this, combined with the high winds, it certainly didn’t put the audience off.

“We opened at 10am for the Rock and Roll Breakfast, which combined with the fabulous music and food along with the ‘It takes more than a bit of wind and rain to put us Brits off’ spirit, started the second day off and we kept going all the way through to the evening. Yet again we had people dancing in the rain all day.

“New this year were our VIP Areas which proved a great success. Osborne Energy and John Bray both sponsored these for their friends & staff and we will be offering two each day next year as well.

“Thanks must also go to everyone who lent us equipment, including Eat@ The Stade who kindly lent us two gazebos for the VIP Areas one of which was destroyed by the wind. We would like to say a very big thank you to Louise & Stephen who have been very understanding about the damage “

“Despite the adverse conditions, it is starting to look like we will have had another successful year of fund raising with not only the generous support of our audience, but also of the sponsors, without whom we would not be able to put this event on.

“Thirty years and still going strong! Our final totals raised for the three charities will be announced in the Observer in the coming weeks once all the accounts have been finalised.”

See also Picture Gallery of Nearly on the Beach Concert.