Quiz raises £700 for good causes

A quiz night held by the Rotary Club of Senlac raised £350 for Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance (BDAA).

The quiz, held at Little Common Community Centre, attracted nearly 100 people and £700 was raised and shared between BDAA and Senlac Rotary’s Foundation - Rotary’s own charity. Glyn Parry and Caroline Aherne, arranged the quiz for the club. He said: “There was just the right number of people to make a good evening and we are very pleased with the amount raised.”

The money was presented to Chair of BDAA Sally Hemmings. She said: “Most of us know someone who is or was suffering from dementia and we want to make Bexhill more dementia aware and help those who have dementia.

“The money will help BDAA buy equipment that we can use in our publicity to spread awareness of dementia in the area.”