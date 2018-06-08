Queen’s Birthday Honours - Sussex recipients

World famous singer and Sussex resident Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has been given another accolade in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Dame Kiri has been given the Oder of the Companion of Honour which was founded by King George V in June 1917, as a reward for outstanding achievements in the arts, literature, music, science, politics, industry or religion.

Richard Leman, a member of the Gold Medal winning Great Britain hockey squad in the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, receives an OBE for services to hockey.

Also on the sporting theme, Simon Munn is made an MBE for services to wheelchair basketball.

Sussex recipients:

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Douglas Jardine Flint, CBE. For services to the Finance Industry. (Robertsbridge, East Sussex)

ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF HONOUR (CH)

Dame Kiri Jeanette Te Kanawa, DBE. Soprano. For services to Music. (Lewes)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Brent Cheshire. Formerly chairman DONG Energy UK Ltd. For services to the Renewable Energy Sector. (Billingshurst)

OBE

Mrs Gillian Anne Brown. Leader and District Councillor, Arun District Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in West Sussex. (Bognor Regis)

Dr Neil Gareth Churchill. Director Patient Experience, NHS England. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to Carers. (Forest Row)

Richard Leman. For services to Hockey. (East Grinstead)

His Honour Riaz Hassan Naqvi. Resident Judge Sovereign Base Area Cyprus. For services to Defence. (Seaford, East Sussex)

MBE

Mrs Alison Mary Browning. Teacher, Varndean School, Brighton. For services to Education and to the Personal Development of Young People. (Redhill, Surrey)

Dr David Crichton Craig. Head of Sedation and Special Care Dentistry Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Dental Patients. (Staplecross, East Sussex)

Miss Stacey Dooley. Journalist and Presenter. For services to Broadcasting. (East Sussex)

Ms Mili Ranjit Doshi. Dental consultant Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to NHS Dentistry. (London)

Dr Simon Leslie Edwards. Senior Lecturer in Youth Studies University of Portsmouth. For services to Youth Work and the Education of Young People. (West Sussex)

Mrs Rachelle Louise Freeguard. Higher Officer, Border Force, Gatwick Airport. For services to the Prevention of Trafficking and Border Security. (Kent)

Miss Sarah Margaret Gordy. For services to the Arts and People with Disabilities. (Lewes)

Ms Deborah Kay Hayman. Assistant director HMRC Fraud Investigation Service, Croydon. For services to Raising Awareness of Women’s Health in the Workplace. (West Sussex)

Gareth John Ledbetter. Formerly head of Screening and Research Team Home Office. For services to Border Security. (West Sussex)

Simon Munn. For services to Wheelchair Basketball. (Peacehaven)

Miss Helen Osbourne. Principal and chief executive Officer Learner Services manager, Friend’s Centre, Brighton. For services to Adult Education. (Haywards Heath)

Roger John Paterson. Chairman, Rural West Sussex Partnership. For voluntary service to the Rural Economy. (West Sussex)

Dr David Adrian Sanders, TD. For services to charity and to the community in Hampshire and Sussex. (Hampshire)

Stephen Mark Saunders. For services to the Telecommunications Industry and Business. (Lewes)

Ms Penelope Jane Tassoni. Early Years Author and Trainer and Honorary president, Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years. For services to Early Years Education. (St Leonards-on-Sea)

Stanley John Charles Todd. Helmsman, London Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Brighton)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Mrs Joyce Angela Jasmine Azis. For services to the community in Petworth, West Sussex. (West Sussex)

Raymond Barden. For services to the community in Pett, East Sussex. (Hastings)

Samuel James Fanaroff. Founder, The Sussex Guild. For services to Craftspeople in Sussex. (Westham)

Mrs Hazel Latus. For voluntary service to the Arts in Bognor Regis. (Bognor Regis)

Ms Sarah Marzaioli. Team Administrator Speech and Language Therapy Department, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Speech and Language Therapy. (Hastings)

Tyler Murphy. Founder and Volunteer Tylers Trust. For services to Young People with Debilitating Illnesses and Vulnerable Families in West Sussex. (Barnham)

Mrs Darran Francis Saunders. Volunteer, The Connor Saunders Foundation. For voluntary service to Young People in Brighton and Hove. (Brighton)

Mrs Courtney Christine Pamela Saunders-Jones. Volunteer, The Connor Saunders Foundation. For services to Young People in Brighton and Hove. (Brighton)

George Ronnie Simmons. For services to the community in Rye East Sussex. (Rye)