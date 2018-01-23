Put your best foot forward for charity

Local charity, The Sara Lee Trust is appealing for runners to put their bet foot forward and support them in the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, April 15.

The charity has a limited number of places available for the Brighton Marathon, one of the UK’s favourite running events, with a stunning backdrop of the sea, and is encouraging runners to combine their fitness goals with raising funds for the Trust.

In return, the Trust will provide fundraising advice, a personalised sponsorship form and a t-shirt or vest.

Nikki Hawes, fundraising officer for The Sara Lee Trust says support for the charity is vital. “The Trust receives no statutory funding for its core services which are totally reliant on public support,” she said.

“This includes fundraising and income generated from events such as the Brighton Marathon which help us to provide essential care and support services to our patients. If you are able to support our work, we would love to hear from you.”

The Sara Lee Trust provides specialist counselling, therapeutic group activities and complementary therapies to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses; with support for their families and carers. For more information call 01424 457969 or email fundraising@saraleetrust.org or visit: www.saraleetrust.org