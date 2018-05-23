Pupils from New Horizons School lend food mission a helping hand

Pupils from New Horizons School in Hollington were happy to lend a helping hand to local charity Dom’s Food Mission by making meals for the homeless and less fortunate people in our community.

Dom Warren, who founded the charity, said: “Last Friday the year 7 class washed and prepared surplus foods from and made 10 meals which were given out to people in need.

“This is so amazing to see the children excel into this and when we see less fortunate people eat with foods that children have made, well that’s a different level! I am very proud of everyone at Dom’s food mission.

“Our project really does save lives and helps our community grow together.”

New Horizons School caters for students with social, emotional and mental health difficulties and was rated as ‘Outstanding’ in its last Ofsted report.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Through our engaging purposeful curriculum our skilled staff will support students to access the skills, confidence and resilience to achieve their potential.

“Our aim is that our students are engaged and challenged to achieve their goals and make valuable contributions to their communities.”

Dom’s Food Mission’ was founded in 2015 by husband and wife Dominic and Alexandria Warren, aiming to help feed less fortunate people and to make an impact on food waste.

It feeds 3,000 needy people in Hastings and Rother every week.

To date, the charity has won several awards including Services to the Community and 24/7 legend award.

It has donation drop off points in Asda and Morrison’s supermarkets in Hastings and Dom’s Food Mission has signed partnerships with the likes of Morrison’s, Marks and Spencer’s, Tescos, KFC, Costa coffee, Sainsbury’s, Greggs and many more.

Dom said: “Within a short period, we gained over 20 sponsors, who regularly donate food and continue to support us to this date. Our Facebook group currently has 3.8k members.”

For more on the charity and its work visit www.domsfoodmission.com.

