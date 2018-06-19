Pupils enjoy a hi-tech experience

Students from Years 7-10 at Ark William Parker had a unique interactive learning experience when the GSUS Live unit took up residence for 4 days at the academy.

GSUS Live is a multi-media mobile classroom in a lorry trailer, equipped with displays and touch-screen computers which rise up out of the desks.

GSUS Live 1 SUS-180619-103713001

It tells the story of three teenagers facing real-life issues in their lives, and how they get inspiration from the Bible to deal with their problems.

Using animations, instant chat, films and music video, students explored themes of fear, forgiveness and rejection through the fictional characters of Jack, Sophie and Ben.

While the message is one of the Christian response to these themes, the students worked through scenarios to identify which advice they would give to the characters.

The programme runs as an online blog where students communicate their ideas. Through the programme they receive material about Martin Luther King, Corrie Ten Boom, Malala Youfsazi, Florence Nightingale, biblical accounts of healing Jairus’ daughter and the Prodigal son.

An amazed Year 7 student said “Wow, this is like a posh house where the screen comes from nowhere.”

Year 10 pupils commented that it was very useful in preparation for their GCSE assessment next week.

Teacher Collette Iglinski said: “I would like thank the Hastings Christian Youth workers and their team of volunteers for providing this great opportunity.”

GSUS Live has been open to schools since 2006 and has been visited by over 100,00 pupils during that time.

