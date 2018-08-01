Pulling together to get Carnival week started

Teams took the strain last Saturday to take part in the annual Tug O’ War contest.

The inter-pub show of strength has become a popular feature of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-180730-135744001

It is organised each year by Claire Harley who also compered the event, which took place outside the Lifeboat Station.

The London Trader were the men’s winner’s of this year’s challenge while the Anchor Black team triumphed in the ladies contest.

Winners of the best pull were 1066 Scaffolding and the Angling Club.

See also Tug O War pictures

Claire said: “The winner of the traditional Pete Farrow ‘It’s only a bit of fun’ Cup was presented to David ‘Dodge’ White for his amazing fund raising and bringing the heart back into Tug O’ War.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Tug o' War SUS-180728-140948001

The £2,000 sum raised from the event will go to local man, and popular Old Town character, Brian McNeilly and his family as he recovers from illness.

Saturday also saw the official opening ceremony for Old Town Carnival Week, which took place by the net huts, opposite Winkle Island. Hastings MP Amber Rudd attended the ceremony, along with Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon and members of the Old Town Carnival Committee.

Carnival Day itself takes place on Saturday August 4, with an opening ceremony on The Stade Open Space at 12 noon and will be attended by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The new Sea Court will be introduced and the Sea King and Sea Queen will declare Carnival Day 2018 open.

An afternoon of entertainment will include the Maketon Choir; Hastleons, with a selection from the Wizard of Oz; Miss Kimmy’s School of Performing Arts; a fancy dress parade, Bourne Male Voice Choir: a Salsa workshop; White Rock Theatre Summer Youth Project with Grease; Tomboogie with Katie-Jo Murfin and Leonie Sian.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Tug o' War SUS-180728-141042001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Tug o' War SUS-180728-141214001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Tug o' War SUS-180728-140603001