Public search for missing firefighter Anthony Knott

Members of the public are conducting a search in Lewes this morning (December 27) for missing firefighter Anthony Knott.

Volunteers met right of the fire station in Phoenix Industrial Estate between 8am-9am to gather and look for the 33-year-old, who has been missing since Friday, December 20.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wrote in a statement on Twitter: “We’re really grateful for your support in the search for Anthony Knott – contrary to some reports, we are not asking members of the public to join us at Lewes.

“If you have any information, please contact @sussex_police who continue to lead the search.”

Anthony, from Orpington in Kent, was reported missing following a Christmas party in the Lamb pub in Fisher Street. He become separated from friends and was last seen outside the pub at about 7.30pm.

Family of missing firefighter ‘thinking the worst’ in emotional video appeal

Sussex Police are working with London Fire Brigade to scour Lewes in a bid to find him.

The latest statement from the force was from Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry on Boxing Day.

He said: “It has now been a number of days since Anthony was reported missing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Our specialist teams have carried out extensive searches with support from volunteers and other emergency services. We have extended these searches to include the Pells Pool and the surrounding area.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone’s support and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information about Anthony’s disappearance to please come forward.”

DCI Henry said extensive enquiries have also been made in the Lewes area with local businesses, including bus, rail and taxi services. CCTV footage has also been reviewed as part of efforts to find Anthony.

He said: “There is no information available to us at this stage to suggest Anthony left the Lewes area and our searches will continue to focus in this location.

“This remains a very difficult time for Anthony’s family and friends, and we are seeking the information and answers they so desperately need.”

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6ft, of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who has other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstaple. In an emergency, call 999.