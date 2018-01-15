Pub celebrates its Scottish heritage

The Albion pub in the Old Town is celebrating its long-standing Scottish links by holding a Burns Night celebration on the traditional date of January 25.

Complete with a piper, haggis supper with ‘neeps and tatties’ and readings from Burns, the event will be held, appropriately, in the pub’s Scottish Bar.

The bar, with its famous collection of tartans from the Clans, dates back to the 1940’s when the Albion was the flagship pub of Scottish brewer Youngs of Edinburgh.

Now fully restored to its former glory by the current owners, the Albion is a thriving food, ale and music venue.

Landlord Bob Tipler said: “It is amazing the pub has survived all the refurb trends over the decades.

“People travel a long way to find their family tartan and we recently had to replace six panels which had been lost or damaged over the years.

“Fortunately we found a tartan specialist in Edinburgh, ironically run by a lady from Sussex, who was able to track down the missing clans and supply us with the tartans.”

Tickets for the Albions Burns Night cost £15 and can be bought at the bar or online from the pub’s website www.albionhastings.com.

The pub. wich has entrances on George Street and the seafront, also holds regular music nights ranging from classical to folk and details can be found on the Albion’s Facebook page.