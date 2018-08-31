Proposals to revamp Hastings town centre

Council bosses have arranged an extra meeting to allow residents to voice their opinions on proposals to redevelop the town centre and Bohemia area.

Hastings Borough Council is currently running a 12-week consultation into its Area Action Plan (AAP).

The drop-in session will take place on Saturday, September 8 between 10.30am and 12.30pm in the Council Chamber, Muriel Matters House.

In the plan are eight Opportunity Areas (OAs), such as Station Gateway and Priory Quarter, Queens Road and White Rock and America Ground Cultural Quarter.

Within each OA a number of sites have been identified for potential development.

The council said each site would accommodate in the region of 820 new homes including a range of housing types and tenures as part of mixed use development schemes, part of mixed use development schemes, employment and education space including workspace for creative industries, and opportunities for cafés and restaurants adjoining the primary shopping area and wider seafront/Bohemia area.

The authority also said, as part of the AAP, it wants to create new and improved leisure and cultural facilities, hotels and visitor facilities, and new and improved public spaces and pedestrian/cycle links.

There are also proposals for a new sports park and the possibility of replacing Summerfields Leisure Centre.

Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead councillor for regeneration and culture, said: “The purpose of the Area Action Plan is to provide a planning framework for the Hastings town centre and Bohemia area including the provision of new leisure, housing, employment and retail development.

“The drop-in session is an opportunity to view the plan, ask questions and find out how to submit your comments.”

The plan can also be viewed and comments left online at www.hastings.gov.uk/aapconsultation.

The draft document is also available to view throughout the 12-week consultation period at the Community Contact Centre, Queens Square, the Tourist Information Centre, Muriel Matters House and Hastings Library.

The consultation closes on September 24.

