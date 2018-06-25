Procession celebrates women winning the vote

Hundreds of women and a fair number of men donned white green and purple and joined together in a procession along the seafront on Saturday to commemorate the Suffragette Movement.

The event, which took place in brilliant sunshine, was hosted by local women’s group Women’s Voice.

Women's Voices march in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-180624-081127001

The procession assembled at 10am in the lower part of Warrior Square Gardens. There was singing and speeches before people moved off at around 11am to make its way along the seafront and the town centre, arriving at St Mary in the Castle around mid-day.

A number of living suffrage statues lined part of the route and people joined in the singing as they processed.

Following the procession there were free events at St Mary in the Castle, organised by Women’s Voice. These include a massed women’s choir singing songs of suffrage, theatre, films, speakers, information about local suffragists and suffragettes and stalls.

Banners produced for the procession were on display.

Speaking for Women’s Voice Ann Kramer said: ‘The aim of this day was to celebrate the centenary of some women winning the parliamentary vote. We’ve been planning it for months.

“Local women have been making banners, designing posters, rehearsing songs and decorating hats.”

The events on Saturday were funded by Heritage Lottery.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.