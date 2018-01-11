Priory Meadow evacuated due to fire alarm

Priory Meadow shopping centre, in Hastings, was evacuated for around 40 minutes on Thursday afternoon (January 11) due to a fire alarm.

A spokesman for Priory Meadow said the alarm first sounded at about 12.30pm.

The building was evacuated because of ‘fire safety procedure’ according to the spokesman.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and made sure the building was safe before it was reopened to the public at 1.10pm.

The spokesman added: “We awaited confirmation from the fire service that the building was safe before letting the public back in.”