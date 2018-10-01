Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Brighton charity Survivors’ Network

Brighton-based charity the Survivors’ Network is to receive a visit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will meet service users, volunteers and staff at the charity, which helps survivors of sexual abuse in Sussex.

The pair will also visit the Royal Pavilion on their trip to Brighton on Wednesday (October 3).

Sharon Marks, chair of trustees at Survivors’ Network, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that TRHs the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting Survivors’ Network, the Rape Crisis centre for Sussex, where they will hear about the challenges facing survivors of sexual violence and their supporters.”

Survivors’ Network has supported more than 1,500 people of all ages and genders over the last year, offering counselling, therapeutic groups, drop-in groups, a helpline and independent sexual violence advisors.

It also runs activities which support wellbeing and recovery such as yoga and a community allotment project.

Last year the charity delivered more than 2,600 counselling sessions and supported 525 clients who were involved with the criminal justice process in Brighton and Hove and East Sussex.

Jay Breslaw, director of Survivors’ Network, said: “Sexual violence and abuse can happen to anyone and we support people of all genders and ages along their recovery journey. We are really looking forward to showing the Duke and Duchess the impact of our work in Sussex.”