Primp and prime your pooches for photoshoot

A charity Dog Photoshoot will be held at Zoom Arts Gallery, King’s Road, St Leonards, on Saturday, September 22.

The event, a joint collaboration between Moxy Child of First Class Pet Photography and Tails of St Leonards, will raise funds for St Michaels Hospice.

The photoshoot starts at 10am with an optional doggie brush at Tails of St Leonards. Pooches will have a mini headshot photo shoot at Zoom Arts Gallery. A donation of £5 is required to book a place. Later that week participants will receive a digital image of their pets. Photos will be hosted on Facebook where people can vote for their favourite images. The top selection will be exhibited at Zoom Arts Gallery October 4-6 along with other dog images previously taken. More details at: www.firstclasspetphotography.co.uk/charity_event/ or call 01424 575085.