Pram Race is much loved highlight of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

Hastings Old Town was filled with a head-turning array of crazy and colourful contraptions on Wednesday evening when the Pram Race took place.

For ‘pram’ read anything that can be pushed along by a team in fancy dress. Themes this year included Mary Poppins and Alice in Wonderland.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week: Pram Race. Photos by James Copper Photography SUS-180208-072447001

In contrast to last year’s wet weather, the even enjoyed a fine evening which drew large crowds of people to cheer on the races.

Don’t worry if you missed the fun as prams often make a second appearance during the carnival procession (Saturday August 4).

Pictures by James Copper Photography.