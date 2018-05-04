Practice continues to grow internally and externally

Ashdown Hurrey has seen considerable growth over the last five years, not only in terms of the number of clients they act for but also with the number of staff they employ and the levels that they have progressed to.

Director, Jeff Moore, points out that “For the practice to grow externally it must continue to grow internally and this has been achieved through developing staff from trainee level right through to director level. There is a continual element of succession planning to ensure that growth is maintained and clients do not see any decrease in service levels.”

Jeff and his fellow directors are pleased to confirm that Sam Carter joined the current board of directors as of 1 April. This is in recognition of his hard work and ability to play a key role in the continued development of the practice.

Sam has been with the practice since 2004 and having obtained first time passes in all his exams, has been keen to make his way through the ranks. Sam enjoys getting out and about and being an active member of the local business community; he sees himself as a client-getter as well as having the technical abilities to deliver the service that clients demand. Mark Weeks-Pearson, the director in charge of sales and marketing, says “Sam has shown a real willingness to be involved in promoting the business and genuinely understands the importance of client care. We recognise the need to deal with fellow professionals such as banks and solicitors as and when our clients require us to and to be able to demonstrate to potential clients that we have the necessary skills to provide the level of professional service needed. Sam has also driven the firm’s Cloud Accounting services which will enable clients to deal with the filing requirements of Making Tax Digital.

The practice is pleased to see home-grown recruits rising to the career opportunities available. It is not just about qualifying and stagnating; careers are long and demanding and it is good to see that another member of the team has progressed through the ranks.