Power cuts affect large parts of Hastings

Hundreds of residents lost their electricity supply in two separate power cuts this week.

The first one occurred in the early hours of Monday (August 6) and the second on Tuesday afternoon (August 7).

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “We can confirm a power cut affected the Baldslow Road area of Hastings at 3.34am on Monday. The majority of supplies were restored within one minute, and all supplies were restored by 4.44am. No cause of the fault was found at the time.

“The same area experienced a power cut at 1.20pm on Tuesday. Power supplies were originally interrupted to around 580 customers. The majority of supplies were restored by 1.56pm, with the remaining 79 customers restored at 6.48pm. A faulty section of network had been identified and engineers were sent to repair the problem. UK Power Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.”