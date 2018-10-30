Potholes are costing motorists millions of pounds

Motorists will welcome the Chancellor’s announcement of a further £420 million to repair roads and potholes - but it may not be enough.

Figures released earlier this year reveal that drivers in Britain spend an estimated £1.7 billion annually on repairs caused by potholes and poor road surfaces. Average repair costs for pothole damage is £157.75.

Typical damage caused by broken roads includes wheel alignment, bodywork damage and steering rack repairs.

One in three drivers report pothole damage every year and more than 31 million cars on UK roads, more than 10.5 million drivers need repairs as a direct result of badly-maintained roads.

Research shows that more than two thirds (69%) of drivers think more needs to be done to tackle potholes.

Here is what to do if your vehicle is damaged by a pothole, according to the AA:

Check your car for damage:

Once you’ve pulled your car over, make sure to check to see if there is any physical or cosmetic damage. Also, over the coming days and weeks keep an eye out for vibrations, the car pulling to one side or the steering wheel not being aligned properly.

Make notes and take pictures:

Take pictures of any damage, the pothole and make notes about what damage has occurred. Including something with a sense of scale in a picture could also help.

Report the pothole:

Report the pothole to the local county, city or borough council so that they can arrange repairs. For motorways, you can contact Highways England.

Get the repair done:

When getting your car repaired, get multiple quotes and keep all of them along with invoices and receipts to support your claim.

Making a claim:

Make a claim to the responsible council with all your evidence as this will help support your claim. One thing drivers making a claim should be aware of, however, is that under section 58 of the Highways Act 1980, councils have a defence against claims.

In section 58 it details that if a council failed to maintain or repair a pothole they were aware of or hasn’t followed maintenance guidelines then a driver may be able to claim compensation.

Motorists can also make a claim against their car insurance, however, this may impact premium costs and no claims bonuses.

