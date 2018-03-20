Popular street food festival to return to Hastings Pier

Hastings Pier is gearing up for spring and summer by extending its opening hours, and announcing the return of popular Street Food Festival, aPIERtite.

The free festival first hit the pier for two days last summer, hosting an array of food from around the world.

Following the event’s popularity, it has now been extended to a series of monthly two-day events. The first two-day market will take place on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31, and will include food from Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean as well as vegetarian and vegan offerings. There will also be a vintage and boutique fair, music with DJ Dan Boyd and Friends, and a Easter egg hunt.

Organiser JP Dunin from Stuffed! said: “We want to build on last year’s success and create a carnival-esque atmosphere of global street food, drinks, DJs, live music, art and performance. Hastings has a thriving local food scene and we want to build on that by giving local street food traders a new platform to showcase their skills, as well as treating visitors to an experience they won’t forget.”

Events co-ordinator at Hastings Pier, Dan Matthews, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting aPIERtite again. We’ve been collaborating closely with the team at Stuffed! and feel this run of events will be very special and a chance for the whole town to enjoy the pier, with entertainment for families during the day, before turning into a true Hastings party as the sun goes down over the sea.

“We’re particularly excited as this weekend also marks the launch of our new fish & chip shop, The Seahorse, which we hope will be rivalling the very best chippies in town.”

Following the inaugural Easter event, the festival will reappear for the May Day weekend, June, July’s Pirate Day, August, September and Bonfire Night.

From March 26, the pier will stay open until 9pm.