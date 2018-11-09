Popular Hastings festival to return next summer

The organisers of ZOOQUARIUM are reviving the festival for next summer.

The event first took place on Hastings Pier in summer 2017, showcasing a range of local bands, and gave students and young people the chance to perform on a festival stage for the first time.

In the meantime, organisers are planning a pop-up Christmas event, called ZOOQUARIUM Does Christmas.

It will take place at St Mary in the Castle on Thursday, December 6 and will see more than a dozen bands, artists and performers do their own take on their favourite Christmas song. The event is open to all ages, from students to parents.

Tickets are £10 from the ZOOQUARIUM website at www.wearezooquarium.com and people can follow social media to stay up to date with the festival at www.facebook.com/wearezooquarium and at www.instagram.com/wearezooquarium.

