Popular Hastings Beer and Music Festival looks set to be a stunner

Hastings Beer and Music Festival is back with a bang next week and promises four days of packed entertainment.

The event, which has become a local institution, is organised by Hastings Round Table and has raised more than £1 million for good causes over the years.

It runs from Wednesday July 4 - Saturday July 7 on the Oval.

New this year is a special cinema screening, on Wednesday, of the movie The Greatest Showman, on a giant screen in the circus tent at 7.45pm.

The Battle of Hastings Proms kicks the festival proper off on the Thursday evening.

Roger Wilcock will conduct the 150 strong Hastings BIG Choir and the specially formed Prom Band. They will be playing some of your “Last Night of the Proms” favourites.

Flags, bunting, and Pimms will be abound. Get there early if you’re bringing dining table and buffet.

Friday sees a break-away from the usual tradition when DJs Matt Maurice and Ibiza Legend, Brandon Block will provide six hours of full on Ibiza House Classics, in front of an enormous 40ft LED screen.

A Family Afternoon event on Saturday promises to provide even more entertainment, fun, interactive games and showing the Disney favourite Frozen as a singalong on a giant 7.5m x 4m screen. The family event runs from 11am - 4pm. There will be face-painting, an owl display, fire engine, ice-cream, candyfloss and popcorn, inflatable Go-Karting, and dance displays. Local charities will have stalls.

Saturday evening sees a great night of live music with five bands performing, including The Kavemen, The Coverups and The Wingmen.

As usual an amazing selection of real ales will be served up throughout the festival, including many beers from local Sussex breweries. Cider, lager, wines and spirits will also be available.

A wide selection of food will be available at the Festival and there will be an organised taxi pick up/drop off area right by the entrance.

Tickets are on sale now from the website at www.hbmf.co.uk.

To get involved in HBMF, please email info@hbmf.co.uk. for more on Hastings Round Table, email info@hastingsroundtable.co.uk.

