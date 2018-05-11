Popular event returns to Hastings in June

The annual Hastings Town and Country Show will be returning to Alexandra Park in June 2018.

It will be held over the weekend of Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3, between the hours of 10am and 5pm both days.

A spokesman for organisers Oakleigh Fairs said: “We are really looking forward to returning to Alexandra Park over this now regular date in June so as not to clash with other fun summer events.

“The park is just the perfect setting for a family based event – just a stroll or a bike ride from the city centre, with the stunning park itself providing the lovely backdrop to what will be, once again a super weekend, offering the chance for families to relax and enjoy a really good day out.”

In its ninth year, the family event will include performances from the Savage Skills bike display team, bird of prey flying displays, terrier racing, children’s entertainers and the goat show including bottle feeding for lambs.

On display will also be the 1066 Reptile Rescue, the Hastings Coastal Twirlers, children’s petting pens, miniature pony displays, an historical reenactment with the Company of 1415 and much more.

There will be a licensed bar on both days, as well as arts, crafts, food and drink marquees.

On the Sunday, the park will play host to the Family Companion Dog Show with all proceeds going to Marie Curie care.

Advance tickets for the event are priced at £4.50 for adults, concession are £3.50, children (aged two to 18) £2 and family tickets (two adults, two children) are £11.

Tickets will also be available on the gate at a slightly higher rate.

Visitors have been advised to travel to the event by foot, bike, or public transport as local parking charges will apply.