VIDEO: Banging the drum to save music service

Students opposing cuts to East Sussex's music teaching service spent this morning drumming up support outside Lewes' County Hall.

A petition opposing the closure of the music instrumental service has already gained more than 10,000 signatures.

East Sussex County Council is due to consult the public on the future of the service from June, but says it is hoping to explore other options to allow music teaching in schools to continue in other forms and wanted to hear ideas.

Given it has to save £17m in this financial year and an estimated £30m over the next two financial years, councillors were told on Monday if savings were not found in the music service other areas of children's services would have to be cut.

