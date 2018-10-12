Transforming disused St Leonards property into 26 affordable homes

Hastings Borough Council and housing association Optivo are due to complete 26 homes in St Leonards as part of the Coastal Space project.

Shadow Housing Minister, Sarah Jones MP, visited Winchester House in Pevensey Road earlier this month.

She was given a tour of the site and discovered more about the Coastal Space project, which is turning empty, run down and derelict properties into quality affordable homes.

Coastal Space has already transformed 38 properties across seven sites in St Leonards since 2013. The scheme is funded by Hastings Borough Council, Optivo, Homes England and South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP).

Winchester House has stood empty for over 10 years.

The refurbishment includes 26 apartments featuring a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, which are affordable rent for local people. It is due to complete in November.

Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, said: “I’m very proud of the work we’ve done in partnership with the council to bring these buildings back to life as high quality homes for local residents.

“The Coastal Space project continues to have such a positive impact on the central St Leonards area of the town.”

Peter Chowney, Leader of Hastings Council and Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Hastings & Rye, said: “This is the second phase of the Coastal Space scheme, funded jointly by Hastings Borough Council and Optivo.

“The scheme has brought back into use several large, abandoned buildings in St Leonards as social rented housing.

“Not only does this provide much-needed social housing, it improves the local area too.”

Sarah Jones MP, Shadow Minister for Housing, said: “There’s no excuse for homes lying empty while we face a massive housing crisis across the country.

“I’m really pleased to see this property being brought back into use and I congratulate all involved.”

