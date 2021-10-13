This is what Hastings United FC’s new 1,950-seater stadium would look like - and what else is planned for the site

In an application to Hastings Borough Council, the club is seeking permission to build a new 1,950-seater stadium at the Tilekiln Recreation Ground.

Alongside the stadium, the application also seeks permission for a sports hall and gymnasium building (which would include retail and hospitality spaces) as well as a pair of 3G artificial pitches for community use.

It will also have coach and car parking on site.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the club said: “The scheme aims to create an attractive contemporary sport and leisure development complementing the Hastings area.

“The proposed facilities will provide visitors to the development with a wide range of new public spaces and amenities, including a redeveloped football stadium and spaces for hospitality, sport and community use.”

It adds: “Utilising a combination of contemporary form with strong, modern design and detailing [the proposal] will ensure a high quality, attractive development that integrates successfully … and greatly improves the character of the existing Tilekiln Playing Fields and creates a new, sustainable home for Hastings United Football Club.”

The plans were submitted at the end of September, but are now open to comments after being validated by the council this week.

The club has previously said it hopes to move into the new stadium in time for the 2022/23 season, although this is dependent on the plans being approved.

The overall scheme is expected to be funded through the sale of the club’s current ground at Pilot Field – a council-owned site in Baird ward – to housing developers.

For further information on the proposals see application reference HS/FA/20/00669 on the Hastings Borough Council website.

