These are the candidates standing in Hastings and Rye at the General Election

The UK is heading back to the polls in December for the third election in four years.

On October 29, MPs voted for an early election – on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

In Hastings and Rye, the picture has changed after Amber Rudd’s resignation – the constituency will have a new MP.

On October 30, she told the Evening Standard she will not be standing anywhere in the country as she takes a break from politics. She had previously confirmed she would not be standing in Hastings and Rye.

So, here is the list of the candidates standing for election on December 12, 2019:

Labour – Peter Chowney

He said: “Nine years of austerity imposed by the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have hit Hastings and Rye hard. Public services have been slashed, average wages have fallen in real terms since 2010.

“Labour will invest in deprived coastal towns such as Hastings to improve our transport links, raise educational standards, and address the causes of poverty, in both urban and rural areas. And our Green New Deal will make sure that investment, and the jobs arising from it, help to tackle climate change. We need regeneration for the many, not the few.”

Liberal Democrats – Nick Perry

He said: “Where Jo Swinson and Ian Blackford have led, Jeremy Corbyn now follows. With enough Labour MPs backing the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement, this election is the last chance to stop Boris Johnson in his tracks, and we Liberal Democrats are ready. Like it or not this election will be about one issue: Brexit.

“In Hastings, St Leonards and Rye the choice is between an unknown, Brexit Party-endorsed Tory, and a Stop Brexit Liberal Democrat who has been living and working in the constituency for 12 years.”

Conservatives – Sally-Ann Hart

She said: “I am delighted to have been selected by the local membership to represent the party at the upcoming election.

“Hastings and Rye needs to continue to have strong representation in Westminster and I promise to do that if elected by the local people.”

Independent – Paul Crosland

“‘Why am I standing in the General Election in Hastings and Rye?’. I’m standing for Generosity because I want to advance ‘Community Development’ work; co-creating ‘Sharing and Care4Caring’ communities in St Leonards. Just 365 is the target number of votes I have set in order to have a credible basis on which to recruit a team of Community Development workers and found the “Sharing and Care4Caring” political party seeking ten times the votes in 5 years time i.e. 3,650.”

The Green Party will not be fielding a candidate

The party said it made the decision to not stand ‘in the current political circumstances’ and that it would not be endorsing any other parties.

The Brexit Party will not be fielding a candidate

The Brexit Party had initially named Tom Bewick as its prospective party candidate but he was moved to Dagenham and Rainham, in East London, following Ms Rudd’s resignation.