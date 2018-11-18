Theresa May no confidence: these are the Sussex MPs moving against the Prime Minister over Brexit

With Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal proving divisive, many MPs are sending in letters of 'no confidence'.

Under current rules, 15 per cent of Tory MPs must write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, to trigger a vote of no confidence in Mrs May.

At present, 48 MPs would need to do this. The committee is then required to consider and hold a vote.

Some eurosceptic MPs have submitted letters of no confidence but only Mr Brady knows how many have actually been sent.

So which Sussex MPs have sent in letters of no confidence?

Not all of Sussex's MPs have declared whether they will or won't be sending letters. These are the two that we know have:

Some MPs have announced they have submitted letters of no confidence against the Prime Minister

Letter sent: Crawley MP Henry Smith revealed on Thursday that he has sent in a letter of no confidence.

Letter sent: Lewes MP Maria Caulfield told the BBC that she sent in a letter too.