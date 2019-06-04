Terms of 140-home Hastings development could be changed

Major housing proposals for Hastings will go back before planners this week, as the council seeks to alter the terms of a legal agreement surrounding the development.

On Thursday (June 6), Hastings Borough Council planners will look again at the details of a proposal to build up to 140 homes on the former playing grounds at Harrow Lane.

Harrow Lane playing fields, Hastings. 9/9/13 ENGSUS00120130909133526

The application, which had been put forward by the council itself in connection with the developer Kember Loudon Williams, was granted outline planning permission in September last year.

The approval given was subject to the signing of a Section 106 agreement – a legal agreement in which a developer agrees to fund or support projects which offset the impact of the development on the area.

According to a report to the committee, however, the council is now seeking to alter the terms of the agreement from that which was originally agreed.

These alterations require the consent of the planning committee.

The proposed alterations would require the developer to provide extra bus stops and a suitable pedestrian crossing point as part of the development.

But they would also remove a requirement for developers to make a £5,000 contribution to off-site highways works.

Council officers say this is because the developer is already required to secure parking restrictions on the west side of Harrow Lane as part of the planning permission.

According to council papers, planners are only able to consider these alterations to the Section 106 agreement, as the wider principle of development has already been agreed.

For further details see application reference HS/OA/17/00901 on the Hastings Borough Council planning website.