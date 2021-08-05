Revised Hastings centre containing 29 business units approved

On Wednesday (August 4), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee again permitted an application to build a two-storey business centre at the Churchfields Industrial Estate in Hollington, with access via Sidney Little Road.

An earlier version scheme (which comes from the council itself) was originally considered by the committee in July last year, where it was unanimously approved.

While given the committee’s consent, the scheme was not granted planning permission after it emerged that the site included leasehold land belonging to a third party, who had not been served notice of the application. As a result, the original application was ruled invalid and closed in March.

But with little changed between the two proposals, the committee found in its favour after short discussion.

This resubmitted scheme is largely the same as the original, although with a slightly smaller overall footprint (as a result of removing the third party land) and a new access point to the site. A new retaining wall has also been included in an effort to reduce the impact on a nearby area of ancient woodland.

The rest of the scheme – in terms of its size, design and number of units – was largely unchanged.

The finished building would provide 29 business units, together with training space, shared services and amenities, including in-house management. It would also have a green roof, to be covered with solar panels.

The car park would have four electric vehicle charging stations as well.