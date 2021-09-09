Refusal of Hastings housing development backed by planning inspector

The site in Branksome Road, Hastings

Last year, Hastings Borough Council planning officers turned down an application seeking outline permission to demolish a property in Branksome Road and build five new homes in its place.

In refusing the scheme under delegated powers, planning officers argued the proposed development would be harmful to and out-of-keeping with the surrounding area.

The applicants took the decision to appeal, arguing that the scheme would provide much-needed housing given the authority’s lack of a five-year housing land supply.

In a submission to the appeal, a spokesman for the applicant said: “Overall, significant weight should be attached to the delivery of new housing schemes in the borough, especially on sites within sustainable locations such as the appeal site.

“It remains the appellant’s case that the illustrative drawings submitted demonstrate that no demonstrable harm would be caused by the proposal and the concerns raised by the council are unfounded and do not outweigh the benefits of providing much needed new homes in the borough.”

The planning inspector took a different view however, taking the same view as planning officers on the impact of the development on neighbouring properties and area.

Planners had also objected due to the space available for bin lorries and other service vehicles to access, but the inspector disagreed on this point.

In their report the inspector said: “The council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply. As such, [there is a presumption in favour of development].

“However, while the proposal would provide a net gain of four units towards the council’s housing land supply, in this case, I find the adverse impacts of the proposal significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, which include the provision of five new dwellings.”