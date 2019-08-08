Redesign for housing scheme on Hastings garage site

Redesigned proposals to demolish a group of garages in Hastings and build affordable housing in their place have been submitted to town planners.

In an application submitted to Hastings Borough Council, housing association Optivo are seeking planning permission to demolish a group of 14 garages in Tedder Terrace to make way for five affordable rent homes.

The application comes after a previous proposal for six homes was withdrawn due to a badger set (described as ‘mostly abandoned’ by developers) being found on the site.

In its application, Optivo said: “Due to wildlife protection laws and after discussions with the wildlife experts and senior planning case officer is was concluded that a scheme of six units could not be achieved.

“With the proposed unit two impacting the existing set. Therefore a redesign was required to reduce the scheme to five units.”

Optivo’s application says the proposed scheme would be comprised of four two-bedroom homes and a single four-bedroom home, all to be let out at an affordable rent.

According to the application, only two of the garages are currently let out and is on land wholly owned by Optivo.

The site also lies on the border of Hastings and Rother District in terms of responsibility for planning applications.

The previous application had proven controversial with the current residents of Tedder Terrace, with planners receiving six objections from residents of the cul-de-sac before the proposals were withdrawn.

In their objections residents had raised concerns about a number of issues including; parking, overlooking and the potential impact on wildlife.

Residents also raised concerns about the presence of Japanese Knotweed in the area, which can cause severe damage to building foundations and is notoriously difficult to eradicate.

For further details see planning application HS/FA/19/00578 on the Hastings Borough Council website.